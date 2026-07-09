Advocate fields air travel complaints

In New Zealand, there are no rules requiring airlines to tell passengers about their rights if things go wrong, Consumer NZ says. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Consumer NZ has launched a flight complaints portal for passengers to share complaints and learn about their rights, whether they have had a cancelled or delayed flight, a missing bag or another airline problem.

The advocacy organisation will consolidate the complaints it receives and put them to the airlines and government for action. People who use the portal will also get access to Consumer’s top tips for navigating travel troubles.

Research by Consumer found that nine out of 10 people are not fully aware of their flight rights, and more than three-quarters of travellers rely on the airline for information about their rights.

Consumer campaigns manager Jessica Walker said, in a statement, unlike many other countries, including those in the European Union, in New Zealand there were no rules requiring airlines to tell passengers about their rights if things go wrong.

"If people take the time to share their experience with us, they will be helping to build the case for better communication of passengers’ flight rights," Ms Walker said.

Earlier this year, Consumer delivered a flight rights petition to parliament, signed by more than 10,500 people, calling on the government to require airlines to tell passengers their rights when flights are delayed or cancelled.

"Last week, we were invited to speak to the parliamentary petitions committee about our flight rights petition," Ms Walker says.

"We urged the committee to make regulations requiring airlines to clearly inform passengers of their rights at the point of disruption — just like in Europe.

"While the politicians consider our request, we, a not-for-profit, are filling the information gap to try and protect passengers from being left out of pocket when their flights don’t go to plan."

Consumer has also launched a new flight rights information hub that clearly explains passenger rights in different scenarios.

"Many passengers don’t know that they have legal protections under the Civil Aviation Act and the Consumer Guarantees Act," Ms Walker said.

"The law is so complex, so unclear and so poorly communicated that most people don’t realise they have rights — let alone how to enforce them. And if people don’t know their rights, those rights might as well not exist.

"Whether it’s a domestic flight cancellation, international flight delay or luggage that’s damaged or missing — we’ve got your back." — Allied Media