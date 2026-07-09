Jazz club welcomes transtasman quartet

For its July concert this Saturday night, Dunedin Jazz Club welcomes this year’s first international musicians to the Hanover Hall stage — the Andy Sugg Group.

Led by Melbourne-based saxophonist and composer Andy Sugg, the group features musicians from across Australia and New Zealand.

Among them are Melbourne-based Umar Zakaria (bass), Auckland-based Roger Manins (tenor saxophone), Wellington-based Mark Lockett (drums) and Dunedin Jazz Club director Bill Martin.

In Saturday’s show, the Andy Sugg Group will explore improvisation in original compositions across a range of styles, including contemporary jazz, funk, R&B and avant-pop.

Along with leading The Andy Sugg Group and another musical project TTTenor, Sugg is also a noted musicologist, who is an expert on the music of John Coltrane.

The Andy Sugg Group will perform at Dunedin Jazz Club this Saturday night, July 11, from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall. Tickets via www.dunedinjazz.club