Colour, innovation in 150th annual exhibition

The winner of the Francis Nicholls Landscape Award in the Otago Art Society’s 150th Annual Exhibition Awards was this oil painting Hereweka, One Hundred and Fifty Years Hence by Marcia Green. Photos: supplied

The Otago Art Society is celebrating the success of its 150th Annual Art Exhibition Awards, which received a record 215 entries this year.

The exhibition, which opened last week and will continue until August 1, has run continuously every year since 1876 and is the premier event of the society’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

In 1876, prominent Dunedin citizens formed the Otago Art Society to promote "the exaltation of sentiment and the refinement of the mind", and the first annual exhibition was held in November of that year.

The winner of the young artist award in the Otago Art Society 150th Annual Exhibition Awards was Elizabeth Howie for the woodblock print Kawau.

Current Otago Art Society (OAS) president Rose Shepard said "how times have changed!".

"We still enjoy a bit of ‘exaltation of sentiment’ and even a little ‘refinement of the mind’, however, if some of those who exhibited back in 1876 were to visit this annual exhibition today they would be amazed at how much innovation, and definitely colour, are now part of our current exhibition."

"The Otago Art Society of today includes work from our diverse membership. All mediums are accepted into this exhibition from photography to jewellery and everything else between."

The judges for the exhibition were Hocken Art and Photography art curator Nick Austin and Hocken Collections assistant Phoebe Thompson.

The overall winner was Dianne Ryder for her felted Romney wool piece, which also won the felting award.