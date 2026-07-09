Colour, innovation in 150th annual exhibition

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The exhibition, which opened last week and will continue until August 1, has run continuously every year since 1876 and is the premier event of the society’s 150th anniversary celebrations.
In 1876, prominent Dunedin citizens formed the Otago Art Society to promote "the exaltation of sentiment and the refinement of the mind", and the first annual exhibition was held in November of that year.
"We still enjoy a bit of ‘exaltation of sentiment’ and even a little ‘refinement of the mind’, however, if some of those who exhibited back in 1876 were to visit this annual exhibition today they would be amazed at how much innovation, and definitely colour, are now part of our current exhibition."
"The Otago Art Society of today includes work from our diverse membership. All mediums are accepted into this exhibition from photography to jewellery and everything else between."
The judges for the exhibition were Hocken Art and Photography art curator Nick Austin and Hocken Collections assistant Phoebe Thompson.
The overall winner was Dianne Ryder for her felted Romney wool piece, which also won the felting award.