Rock choir to celebrate birthday in song

The Dunedin Rock Choir sings to a large audience at its pre-Christmas concert last year, under the baton of choir director Claire Barton. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The joy of belting out a good tune keeps the Dunedin Rock Choir thriving after a decade of song.

The choir will celebrate its 10th birthday next Saturday, July 18, with a 60-minute concert in the atrium at Tūhura Otago Museum, conducted by choir director Claire Barton.

There will also be a pot-luck celebration gathering this month for current and former choir members.

Founded in July 2016 by a group of keen local shower singers, the choir’s membership has waxed and waned over the years, and emerged from the Covid pandemic stronger than ever.

The concept of the choir was the brainchild of Dunedin women Sandra Buchanan and Dinah Cameron, who were inspired by the concept of rock choirs in the United Kingdom.

"We had always enjoyed singing and wanted an outlet for that, but perhaps without the formality of a traditional choir," Mrs Buchanan said.

The pair and fellow founder member Barbara Bloemsaat, have been part of the driving force for the choir through the years.

Mrs Buchanan said it was important to find a suitable choir director to help get the group off the ground and they were fortunate to find experienced conductor Nancy Miller.

"Nancy was just incredible — we couldn’t have done it without her."

Ahead of the choir’s first rehearsal on July 14, 2016, the choir’s founders got busy on word-of-mouth, created some flyers and posters, and ran an advert in The Star.

They were delighted when 37 women and men from across the community showed up to sing on the first night.

As there was no designated accompanist for the choir, the singers used a backing track and this has continued to this day.

"It was just brilliant, Nancy chose familiar tunes, created a book of words for us and we just dived right in to the singing.

"Everyone had a great time and so they just kept coming back, which was great."

Following a story in The Star in September 2016, a further 18 people joined the choir.

Nancy Miller remained as Dunedin Rock Choir director for 18 months and was succeeded by a succession of top-notch singer/directors including Tānara Stedman, Lois Johnston, Ben Stegmann, and Paul Dijkmans.

The choir has been led by Dunedin singer and researcher Claire Barton.

Mrs Bloemsaat said having excellent choir directors, with the experience to handle the enthusiastic choir members, had been central to the choir’s success over the years.

"The director primarily selects the songs, with a focus on the ones that will work for the voices in the choir and the availability of backing tracks."

Another aspect of the choir which added to its popularity was that it was an all-comers choir, with no requirement to go through auditions or read music.

"It’s a very welcoming group — it’s great for anyone who feels like coming along for a sing-along," she said.

The women in the choir were divided into soprano and alto sections, with the men providing the deeper foundations for the sound.

"We definitely have more women than men, but we do have a good, strong group of men," Mrs Bloemsaat said.

Mrs Buchanan said members of the choir enjoyed having the opportunity to take part in several performances each year, including appearances at festivals and concerts at Genfalloch, Dunedin Public Art Gallery and Tūhura Otago Museum.

People who are interested in giving the Dunedin Rock Choir a go are welcome at one of its regular rehearsals, on Thursdays from 7pm at St Peter’s Church hall in Hillside Rd.

A $5 cash fee helps to cover expenses.

Former choir members who are interested in attending the pot-luck celebration are invited to email dunedinrockchoir2018@gmail.com