Screenings to launch 80th anniversary year

The Dunedin Film Society will screen 1992’s Nosferatu next month. Photo: via Getty Images

The Dunedin Film Society will host two special film screenings next month to mark the beginning of its 80th anniversary year.

The public screenings at Rialto cinemas will feature 1930 film Blue Angel, at 7.30pm on August 5, and 1922 film Nosferatu at 7.30pm on August 12.

Dunedin Film Society president Alister McDonald said, in a statement, both films had been supplied to the society by the Goethe Institut.

There will also be social functions from 6.30pm on both evenings for film society members past and present in the Long Room at Rialto.

Mr McDonald said, outside of university courses, the Dunedin Film Society offered the only opportunity for local film fans to see retrospective seasons of films showcasing the work of major film-makers, styles, nations and eras.

This year’s focus is Soviet-era Georgian director Mikhail Kalatazov, and two of his finest films, the Cannes Palme d’Or winning The Cranes are Flying and Letter Never Sent, will be screened later in the year.

The society’s 80th season also includes a retrospective package of Hong Kong cinema, featuring Ringo Lam’s thriller City on Fire and Wong Kar-Wai’s stylish romance Fallen Angels.

Mr McDonald said film society members would also have a rare opportunity to see the 1965 Cannes Special Jury Prize-winner Kwaidan, a Japanese film incorporating four ghost stories.

Along with French films La Haine and Age of Panic, and French-Canadian film Humanist Vampire Seeks Consenting Suicidal Person, the society will also screen Spanish surrealist director Luis Bunuel’s El in September.

Brochures are available now from libraries, student unions, coffee bars and cinemas, and memberships can be obtained at the door prior to any society screening or from the OUSA office during the working week.

For more information, visit the society’s website www.dunedinfilmsociety.org.nz — Allied Media