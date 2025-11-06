Show to offer more than planting schedule

Kieran Ford hosts gardening show The Kōwhai on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

OAR FM’s new gardening programme promises to offer more than timely advice on planting, nurturing and harvesting local produce.

Dunedin professional gardener Kieran Ford, who hosts radio show and podcast The Kōwhai, said a journal of what had been happening in his own garden would be a regular feature of the programme, along with a few "tips and tricks" for listeners on what they could be doing in their gardens.

In addition, the show would include discussion on food systems and wider sustainability issues.

"I’ve always had a dual interest in the practicalities of growing your own food and living sustainably, as well as the wider social and political contexts in which all of these things take place.

"There are many other ways of exploring your garden, too, in terms of its impact on mental and physical health, and on biodiversity, bug-life and wildlife."

Mr Ford launched The Kōwhai as a blog on online publishing platform Substack in December, 2023.

He said adding a radio show and podcast to his media presence was a continuation of his own education.

"Every day is a school day, right?"

The Kōwhai is broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM every second Saturday at 9am. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM