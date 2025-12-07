Fencers face off in South

Sam Macarthur (left), of Christchurch’s Fencing Institute, lunges at Sebastien Clar, of Dunedin’s Claymore Swords Club. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Blades flashed and scoring lights buzzed at the Otago Girls’ High School gymnasium as the Fencing President’s Cup brought close to 50 players to Dunedin at the weekend.

Across Saturday and Sunday, fencers from major clubs in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, as well as the local Claymore Swords Club, battled it out in men’s and women’s foil and epee.

While the medals largely headed north, the Presidents Cup delivered a national standard competition to Dunedin, giving southern officials and volunteers the chance to stage one of the final senior tournaments on the New Zealand fencing calendar.

In men’s epee, The Fencing Institute, of Christchurch, dominated the podium.

Joel Wilson claimed gold, heading off clubmate Jacob Takuira-Mita in the final of the 20-strong field.

Tom Eyre-Walker, of The Fencing Institute, and James Price, of Auckland’s Swords Fencing Club, shared third.

Takuira-Mita secured a second silver medal in men’s foil, this time behind Samuel Li, of the Wellington Fencing Club, who took the title. Bronze medals were shared by The Fencing Institute’s Mutian Wang and Pierre Bechet, of Auckland’s Pulse Fencing.

Women’s foil was won by rising school fencer Bowie Wang, of the Diocesan School for Girls, who headed a compact but competitive 10-fencer draw. Grace Thomson, of Dunedin’s Claymore Swords Club, finished second, while bronze was shared by Aucklanders Emily Shiyi Luo, of Pulse Fencing, and Isabel Wong, of Invictus Fencing Club.

The largest women’s field came in epee, where 14 fencers took to the piste.

Representing Auckland Swords Fencing Club and Mount Albert Grammar School, Emilia Mason secured gold, Claymore Swords Club’s Lisa Pichler earning silver.

Bronze medals went to Claymore fencer Sera Cox and Auckland Swords Fencing Club’s Xiya Wang.

