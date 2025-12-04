Scouting for foodbank donations

PHOTO: MANDY WARD

Members of the Mosgiel Scouts join the Mosgiel Community Patrol during Monday night’s Emergency Services Christmas Foodbank Can Appeal.

Patroller Valda Gardiner said the night was a great result for the local Mosgiel Community Foodbank.

Sirens will sound again tonight between 6pm and 9pm as appliances and collection vehicles target the central city as well as East and West Harbour suburbs, collecting donated cans and dry, packaged food that will help support local foodbanks run by Saint Vincent de Paul, Presbyterian Support Otago, the Salvation Army and the Mosgiel Community Foodbank.