Alex puts kindness in action

Tahuna Normal Intermediate School kapa haka group Te Taiopeka perform for residents of the Queen Rose Retirement Home in St Kilda. Photo: Sam Henderson

Bright blue skies and high temperatures were ideal for Queen Rose Retirement Home residents in St Kilda to enjoy outdoor entertainment.

Members of Tahuna Normal Intermediate School kapa haka group Te Taiopeka recently performed at the entrance to the retirement home, presenting several of their well-honed action songs to an appreciative audience.

The event was sparked by a pupil who has been been visiting the retirement home regularly.

Tahuna Normal Intermediate School pupil Alex Jakeway, 13, said a talk by deputy principal Roddy Scoles inspired him to do something for others.

"There was this big leadership camp and we had to show our values as a Tahuna student and I thought ‘what can I do if I’m at home and I’m doing nothing?’, so I thought I might go volunteer somewhere."

Alex lived about a block from the Queen Rose Retirement Home and often walked past, so he decided to ask if he could volunteer at the facility.

"I’ve kind of been working here for a few months now. It’s been pretty cool. I get to talk to residents and stuff."

He helps on reception, talks to residents and supports staff where he can.

"I feel like every day I kind of do something new."

Alex is part of the school’s kapa haka group Te Taiopeka, so he suggested the group visited to put on a performance.

Tahuna Normal Intermediate School pupil Alex Jakeway, 13, volunteers on a regular basis at the Queen Rose Retirement Home in St Kilda.

"These people who live here, they don’t get out that much, so I thought it would be cool if they had a little performance come to them."

Queen Rose Retirement Home care manager Yana Pestano said the facility had 29 beds and last year won the New Zealand Aged Care Association’s Overall Excellence in Aged Care Award.

She had worked at the home for about six years and said getting to know residents and hearing their stories was one of the best parts of the job.

"They were teachers, they were nurses and all that ... hearing their stories, you learn from it as well, and laugh about it.

"Some of the residents don’t have families and us being considered as their family, I think that is the most heartwarming thing, I’d say, within the work."

Alex visited the home earlier in the year to ask about doing volunteer work.

After meeting Alex and his mother, staff agreed he would come on Tuesdays after school.

"Most of the time he goes to the lounge and just has a chat with the residents.

"Sometimes he goes around the block to walk with residents as well."

He also played games with them, such as cards, board games or other activities.

"So he does quite a lot. He is really a good student," she said.