Church marks Antarctic anniversary

Mr Spencer-Smith was padre and photographer to the Ross Sea Party of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1914-1917 Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. He died on the journey in March, 1916.
All Saints’ Church Vicar the Rev Canon Michael Wallace said the church had a connection to Mr Spencer-Smith through a family member and held his chalice and paten among his treasures.
That connection was honoured several years ago with the creation of stained glass windows depicting images of Mr Spencer-Smith and his Antarctic journeys.
The commemoration on Monday, will begin at 5.30pm with a Mass using Mr Spencer-Smith’s chalice and paten, followed by a reception at All Saints’ hall at 6.30pm.
At 7pm, Port Chalmers Maritime Museum volunteer Pat Caswell will present the annual Spencer-Smith lecture on the subject of "SY Aurora — a ship with a need, Port Chalmers — a community responds".