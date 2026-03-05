Thursday, 5 March 2026

Church marks Antarctic anniversary

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    All Saints Church Vicar the Rev Canon Dr Michael Wallace and volunteer Ayanda Mthethwa admire the church’s stained glass windows. Photo: Brenda Harwood
    All Saints’ Anglican Church will mark the 110th anniversary of the death of Antarctic explorer the Rev Arnold Spencer-Smith with a series of events on Monday.

    Mr Spencer-Smith was padre and photographer to the Ross Sea Party of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1914-1917 Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. He died on the journey in March, 1916.

    All Saints’ Church Vicar the Rev Canon Michael Wallace said the church had a connection to Mr Spencer-Smith through a family member and held his chalice and paten among his treasures.

    That connection was honoured several years ago with the creation of stained glass windows depicting images of Mr Spencer-Smith and his Antarctic journeys.

    The commemoration on Monday, will begin at 5.30pm with a Mass using Mr Spencer-Smith’s chalice and paten, followed by a reception at All Saints’ hall at 6.30pm.

    At 7pm, Port Chalmers Maritime Museum volunteer Pat Caswell will present the annual Spencer-Smith lecture on the subject of "SY Aurora — a ship with a need, Port Chalmers — a community responds".