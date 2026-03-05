Pupils to get out, about this month

Safe and Active Travel mascot Scout greets Halfway Bush School pupil Ava Andrews at a previous active travel event. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Energetic learners will pound the pavement to promote a healthier daily commute this month.

About 6000 children from 34 schools are set to walk, scoot, bike or bus their way to class to celebrate Move It March.

The Dunedin City Council campaign aims to make active travel a healthy daily habit.

Group manager transport Jeanine Benson said the programme helped to build confidence and increase alertness during lessons.

It also had a wider benefit of reducing congestion and emissions around school gates.

Because of all the extra activity, the council is asking drivers to take extra care around schools, particularly next Wednesday which is Walk and Wheel Day.

This year the theme of the day is Be Bright, Be Seen, a message which aims to keep school zones safe for children, whānau and everybody in the community.

Safe and Active Travel mascot Scout will be visiting schools throughout the month, joining in with morning walking buses and lunchtime scooter sessions.