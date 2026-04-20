Man who drove through checkpoint one of 27 drink drivers

File photo: RNZ

A Dunedin man refused to stop for police at a drink-driving checkpoint and instead drove straight through the stop and away from the scene.

The 40-year-old was pulled over down the road from the Gowland St checkpoint at 10.30pm on Saturday and recorded a breath alcohol level of 672mcg, Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said.

He was charged with breach of bail, excess breath alcohol third and subsequent and driving whilst disqualified, and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The man was one of 27 alleged drink drivers found by police over the Southern District over the weekend, a higher than usual number that was "disappointing" to see Snr Sgt Notman said.

"We want to reinforce to the public that we are out and about and will take a zero tolerance approach to drink driving."

At the same Gowland St checkpoint on Saturday, a 20-year-old woman returned a breath testing result of 600mcg — over twice the legal limit of 250mcg.

Very shortly after, a 30-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 665mcg.

Earlier that night at 8.30pm, police were called to Great King St, South Dunedin, after multiple members of the public reported a 40-year-old man driving very erratically around the area.

The driver and passenger were both arguing within the car, he said.

When police pulled the car over, the man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 854mcgs — over three times the legal limit. The next day at 1.25am, police stopped a 42-year-old man who was driving down St Andrews St.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 914mcgs.

All four alleged drink drivers were charged with excess breath alcohol and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz