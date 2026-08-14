The Prime Minister hasn’t referenced his tumultuous week at all in a speech at the Business Canterbury election conference, focusing instead on the state of the world and National’s plans in the South Island.

“Two-and-a-half years into this job, I remain relentlessly optimistic about New Zealand,” Christopher Luxon said.

Luxon survived a confidence vote on Wednesday — the second in four months — and remained the leader of the National Party, and prime minister, following a leadership challenge.

As though the confidence vote never happened, Luxon spoke of economic management and the “two broad reinforcing actions that we desperately need”.

“The first is ensuring that we have financial discipline and resilience, and the second is improving economic productivity.”

He also referenced the Budget Responsibility Rules the party announced last weekend, including net core crown debt below 40%, which a leading economist called the least ambitious it could possibly be.

Luxon also took aim at what he called Labour’s economic agenda of “spend more, tax more, borrow more”, saying that doesn’t work out as people claim.

“It ends in higher debt. It ends in higher taxes. It ends in higher interest rates, and a country, frankly, less able to protect its own people when the inevitable shock comes along.”

He also used the speech to announce National’s “plan for the South Island”.

Luxon said it was “easy for a politician to tell you what they’re going to do”, but a “different thing to ask you to judge them on their track record”.

“But that’s actually what I want you to do because National is the party of delivery.”

Policy announcement

The National Party wants to bolster growth in the South Island if re-elected, making a range of commitments in infrastructure, energy and public services.

The party would develop a new Government Policy Statement (GPS) on mining and extraction, create a requirement for data centre projects to also include new, firmed generation and deliver 96 additional beds for patients at Christchurch Hospital.

The package would also make public transport funding available for congestion reducing Gondola solutions in Queenstown.

Luxon made the announcement during his speech at the Business Canterbury election conference on Friday.

He called the South Island a “powerhouse” of the New Zealand economy.

“There’s a lot going well in the south, but there’s more we can do to unlock its full potential.”

The GPS on mining would be modelled off similar ones created for grocery competition, and make clear that “mining and extractive activities have regional and national benefits qualifying them to access the Fast-track regime”.

The requirement for new data centres would mean “the development of digital infrastructure doesn’t put upward pressure on power prices for households and businesses, while giving energy developers the committed customers they need to finance new generation”.

The party would finish fitting out Tower Three at Christchurch Hospital, adding the extra beds, at an estimated cost of $70 million.

The building was currently being constructed, “the rooms are there, but not finished off”, the party said.

“National will complete them now, so all 96 beds are ready for patients straight away instead of waiting — adding real capacity to the South Island’s largest hospital as Canterbury grows.”

Leadership coup a ‘s*** show’ — Seymour

An ACT minister has labelled the National Party’s failed leadership coup a “s*** show”.

ACT leader David Seymour read out the message he received from Andrew Hoggard during a media stand-up at the Business Canterbury election conference on Friday morning.

Seymour said “absolute legend Andrew Hoggard was way out” on the West Coast of the South Island, “out of range”.

He then read out the message Hoggard sent.

“I actually want to read you the the message that he sent … I’ll just bring up the message,” Seymour said.

“Been on the road for most of the day, visiting farmers. Haven’t had any radio coverage and little reception. So just catching up on all this. Dot dot dot. What a s*** show!”

Seymour said it was sent at 8.50pm on Wednesday night.

Seymour said it was too early to say whether National’s leadership woes will impact support for the coalition.

“When it comes down to it, people want to lock Labour out and unlock New Zealand’s potential.”