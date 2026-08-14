A young child has died after being attacked by a dog in Christchurch.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dan Overend said emergency services were called to Basingstoke St, in the suburb of Aranui, about 4.45pm on Friday after reports of a child with serious dog bite injuries.

"Upon arrival, emergency services located a young child in a critical condition.

"Despite the immediate efforts of first responders, and a member of the household, the child sadly died at the scene."

Det Snr Sgt Overend said the dog was known to the home’s occupants and lived at the property.

Officers were carrying out a scene examination and inquiries into the circumstances of the tragic incident, he said.

“Occupants of the address are assisting police with inquiries.

“Police extend their condolences to the child's family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected.”

St John said two ambulances, two rapid response units and one operations manager attended, RNZ reported.

- Allied Media