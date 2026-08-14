Fog is causing more headaches for air passengers, with several cancellations at Wellington Airport after disruption in Auckland earlier in the day.

MetService said a southerly wind has pushed a low cloud shelf into the capital on Friday night.

Passengers were being advised to check directly with their airline for the latest information before travelling to the airport.

Meteorologists earlier said as temperatures cool in the evening, a thick bank of mist could sink to surface levels.

The cloud bank was expected to last through the afternoon until early hours of Saturday.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker earlier said the southern coast of Wellington would be most exposed - including the harbour and airport.

"So you get that sea fog when sea surface temperatures and air temperatures are very close together.”

Low visibility might impact flights, depending on how much moisture builds in the air. "Basically, planes like to see the ground before they land."

Auckland Airport affected in morning

Several flights to Christchurch and Dunedin were affected by fog at Auckland Airport after fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport on Friday morning.

By just 8.20am, the airport’s website showed more than 40 domestic flights had been cancelled or delayed.

This included flights to Christchurch, Dunedin, Nelson, Blenheim, New Plymouth and Wellington.

International flights had not been affected.

The airport said passengers are advised to check its website for the latest flight information.

Meanwhile, parts of New Zealand were bracing for more heavy rain this weekend.

A front sweeping up the country would bring colder temperatures and a risk of frosts.

Several heavy rain warnings and watches were in place for the eastern North Island on Friday, with about 90-120mm of rain expected.

- additional reporting Allied Media