Video provides look inside new hospital outpatient building

The new Dunedin hospital outpatients building is due to be operational by the end of this year. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A video by Health New Zealand (HNZ) gives a first glimpse inside the new Dunedin hospital's outpatient building.

The 1-minute-long video shows the inside the building, which is expected to open later this year.

Health NZ Southern Group director of operations Craig Ashton said the building was "state-of-the-art" and a "patient-first facility" that had better flow, clearer navigation, and modern clinical spaces.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming patients and staff into the new building later this year."

Spanning 15,000sq m, the five-storey building will be home to a range of outpatient services, including day procedures and medical infusion units, planned radiology, and specialist clinics.

Construction of the Cumberland St building is nearing completion.

Mr Ashton said final quality and initial commissioning checks were under way, and landscaping was well progressed.

Furniture and equipment would be installed in the coming months, ahead of final commissioning and "staff readiness activities to support the transition into the new building".

The building would have modern digital infrastructure, including smart scheduling systems "to help reduce wait times, digital wayfinding to assist patients to navigate the building with ease, and integrated health records to support seamless care during each visit".

Foundations for the 72,000sq m inpatient building across the road from the outpatient building were almost complete and it was on track to open on the former Cadbury chocolate factory site in 2031, he said.

The two will be connected by a link bridge.

- Allied Media