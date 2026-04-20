Teen girls' abuse of woman, son posted online

File photo

A Dunedin mother was verbally abused by two teenage girls at a central city cafe after she attempted to defend her son from their alleged harassment.

Police received a report on the incident, inside Starbucks on George St, at 3pm on Saturday, Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said.

Two teenage girls entered the store and began harassing a teenage boy who was out with his mother.

The mother tried to defuse the situation, but was also verbally abused by the pair.

They fled before police arrived; however, the entire incident was filmed and posted to social media.

Police recognised the pair from the video and Youth Aid would follow up with them, Snr Sgt Notman said.

Meanwhile at 3.40pm on Sunday, a 16-year-old boy caused alarm at the bus hub by shooting a BB gun at the ground and hiding it in his hoodie after each shot.

He had bought the toy moments before from Look Sharp.

Police went to speak with the boy, who handed over the toy gun and ‘‘profusely apologised for any trouble caused’’, Snr Sgt Notman said.

- laine.priestley@odt.co.nz