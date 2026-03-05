Bright colours are back

Ready to welcome all to the Holi Festival of Colours are Dunedin Indian Association president Dr Rohit Jain (centre) and organising committee members (from left) Sagar Vashist, Shweta Karne, Arun Murthy, Anupriya Gupta, Richa Jain and Deepshikha Rathore. Photo: Sam Henderson

Vivid clouds of colour will fill the air this weekend as a landmark cultural festival returns.

The Dunedin Indian Association is hosting the Holi Festival of Colours at Bayfield Park on Sunday.

Organisers have curated a diverse programme featuring food, music and the ancient tradition of throwing bright powders.

A series of traditional performances will showcase Indian heritage while a DJ keeps the music pumping for the crowds.

A Bollywood workshop will enable all to experience lively freestyle dance moves.

A series of games for all ages will have a carnival atmosphere and participants will also be in to win spot prizes.

A fire truck will be on hand to create a rainwater dance for the public.

Authentic Indian street food and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

The Holi festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma (righteousness) over evil, rooted in the legend of Prahlada’s miraculous protection from fire while his aunt Holika was consumed. Participants today throw vivid coloured powders to represent the victory of light over darkness and welcome a radiant new season. The festival of Holi is recognised as one of the oldest continuing observances within the Indian subcontinent, with its roots tracing back deeply into Hindu antiquity.

Holi Festival of Colours

Sunday, March 8

Bayfield Park

11.30am-4pm

Free Entry

Strictly alcohol-free

