Community carnival offers evening of free family fun

Jan Jopson (left) laughs as Ethan McKinlay is dunked in the water as part of a game during last year’s Mosgiel Community Carnival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The warm weather returns just in time for tomorrow’s Mosgiel Community Carnival, an evening of free family fun.

Hosted by the Saddle Hill Foundation Trust (SHFT), the event aims to give families the chance to enjoy a pleasant evening of fun activities and community connection on the Taieri.

The carnival will be held at the SHFT site, 4 Cemetery Rd, East Taieri, tomorrow from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

SHFT youth and community worker Jan Jopson said the event would have something to keep children of all ages and adults entertained for free.

There would be a preschool room with activities such as a bouncy castle, mini ball pit, "feed-the-monster" with bean bags, magnetic fishing and mini-basketball.

For older rangatahi, there would be horizontal bungee and the popular "dunk the leader" — where an accurate throw could dunk their teachers and other leaders.

"We added two new activities last year — a plate smash and frisbee golf, and this year we are adding pony rides," Ms Jopson said.

Volunteers from Christian Youth Camps (CYC) Waihola would provide equipment and support for archery tag.

A chanced to see Little Flick, face painting and balloon animals, a photo booth, balloon pop wall, and air rifle shooting will round out the activities.

For hungry families, there will be free hot chips, sausages, water and fizzy available, along with hot chocolate and coffee.

SHFT executive officer Nick Muirhead said the carnival was possible due to the generous support of about 60 volunteers from three local churches.

It was funded primarily through the Saddle Hill Foundation Trust and Shop on Taieri, with contributions from Goodman Fielder and some individuals.

"We aim to provide a low-cost event for families to spend time together and with others in our community," Mr Muirhead said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz