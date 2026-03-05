Garage sale prep under way

A selection of the goods on offer in the Taieri Altrusa Club annual garage sale, set to be held this Saturday. Photo: supplied

The Taieri Altrusa Club is preparing for its annual fundraising garage sale this weekend, as members look towards another year of community support and service.

The garage sale, to be held this Saturday from 8am-1pm at 16 Glasgow St, Mosgiel, aims to raise funds to support Taieri Altrusa’s ongoing work in the community.

Taieri Altrusa member Anne McElwain said the club was part of an international non-profit organisation, which worked to help make the local community better through hands-on projects.

"We undertake a variety of service, literacy, fundraising and international projects each year. People may remember the individually wrapped Anzac biscuits handed out to the public waiting for the Memorial Parade to start," she said.

Taieri Altrusa Club was especially proud of its literacy-focused project, including support for Dunedin Hospital with 200 distraction packs for children waiting at the Emergency Room, along with 40 books on grief to support children visiting the Intensive Care Unit.

The club has also distributed 340 packs through its Books for Babies project, each containing a book, burp cloth, knitted item and information on the benefits of reading to the families of all newborn Taieri babies. It also gave 50 children’s books to the Mosgiel Foodbank and gave out 200 books to children at the Mosgiel Christmas Market.

"We are proud to say over 850 books have been distributed to children in the past 12 months."

Taieri Altrusa is always happy to welcome new members into the organisation. For more information, email president.taieri@altrusa.org.nz or find AltrusaTaieri on facebook.

