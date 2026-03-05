Walking to work next Wednesday encouraged

The Dunedin City Council is encouraging a brisk walk to the office on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images

A photo competition will encourage people to strut their stuff on Walk 2 Work Day.

The event takes place next Wednesday and celebrates active commuters across the city.

According to 2023 Census data, every tenth person walks to work.

Safe and sustainable travel co-ordinator Charlotte Flaherty said people were asked to take a photo of themselves walking and having fun on the day.

"Walking is more than just a great way to get around — it benefits health and happiness, so make sure you strut your stuff next Wednesday and be in to win."

Email your photo and a catchy caption to transport@dcc.govt.nz to enter the draw for one of four running shoe vouchers.