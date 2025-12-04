Robotics skills shine

PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Showcasing their robotic talents are Dunedin North Intermediate pupils (from left) Olaf Judd Ludwig, 12, Reyansh Jain, 11, Jack Lusk, 11, Max Silverman, 12, Matthew Lindsell, 13, Reuben Brown, 12, and Liam Govan, 12.

The team have been working on their entry for the First Lego League National Championship.

The competition challenges children aged 9 to 16 to build and program an autonomous robot to traverse a tabletop terrain while using attachments to overcome a series of obstacles.

The pupils also designed solutions for archaeologists to have access to power while on remote digs, developing a small machine that had solar panels that turned with the sun to maximise electricity generation, as well as a machine that generated power through wind or water.

The team qualified for the national event by winning the core values award at the Dunedin regional leg of the competition.

Three of the team, Olaf, Reyansh and Jack, will travel with their fathers to Auckland to take part in the national competition this weekend.