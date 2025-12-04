Rally offering scholarship

Terri Taylor. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

The Otago Rally is once again offering two young driver scholarships for the 2026 event, sponsored by Central Machine Hire.

Each valued at more than $2500, the scholarships aim to help young drivers, preferably new to the rally, who might otherwise struggle to fund their event entry. In a statement, scholarship co-ordinator Tony Johnston said last year’s recipients, Terri Taylor, of Cromwell, and Harri Silcock, of North Canterbury, both performed really well and demonstrated a dedication to the sport.

"This scholarship is what the sport is all about.

"It’s a tough sport to get ahead in and we know it gives a real boost to the recipients."

Applications close on Friday, December 12, the winners to be advised on Monday, December 22. For an application, email Tony Johnston at stonerally@hotmail.com —Allied Media