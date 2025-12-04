Festive market returns

Christmas shoppers are once again expected to flock to Green Island for food, fun and local creations. PHOTO: BRIANNA LE

Christmas cheer will come early as hundreds of shoppers flock to a favourite community market.

The annual Green Island Market Day returns this Saturday from 10am to 1pm, taking over the stretch of Main South Rd between the police station and Howden St.

More than 100 stalls from local businesses, crafts people and market vendors will line the street, offering beauty products, jewellery, bone carvings, collectables, artworks, outdoor furniture and specialist foods such as cheese and cupcakes.

The event is organised by the Greater Green Island Community Network and the Green Island Business Association.

Main co-ordinator Lee-Anne Michelle and co-ordinator Rachelle Williamson have been busy arranging a day of activities — a fun, festive way to celebrate Christmas while supporting local businesses.

About 10 food trucks would be on offer, alongside local fare in cafes, Mrs Williamson said.

A roving Santa will be out and about, a children’s play area will be set up in the church grounds off Shand St and the Sport Otago small-parts trailer will provide fun sports equipment.

Pupils from Kaikorai Valley, Big Rock, Concord, Green Island School, Abbotsford, St Peter Chanel and Fairfield School will perform in music groups.

Last year’s event was very successful, attracting thousands of people, and many of the same stallholders were returning this year, Mrs Williamson said.

