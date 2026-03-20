REVIEW: Pas de Trois

Pas de Trois, by Penelope Hare

Thursday, March 19

Allan Hall Theatre

Review by SAM HENDERSON

Pas de Trois, a new play by Penelope Hare, offers an intriguing premise and moments of visual beauty.



Described as a one-act play that explores the complexities of female relationships in a world where artists must kill or be killed, Pas de Trois is a concept bursting with potential tension, though the execution on opening night felt somewhat measured.



While the ensemble tackled the challenging material admirably, there were opportunities for light and shade that could have been developed further, which would have added valuable nuance and allowed the moments of grand emotion to resonate more deeply.



Ella Court as Aurelie, Grace Johnston as Sylvie and Megan Bowker as Colette worked hard to embody competing ballerinas fighting for their future.

Their portrayals were perhaps hindered by costume design choices, specifically skirts that lacked structure.

An effective, abstract makeup design featured bruise-like lines of brown, red and blue extending across the ballerinas' arms, chests and costumes, provided a hint of unspoken themes of abuse, submission or even self-harm.



Appearing only as a spotlight and a menacing voice, Daniel Cromar as Maestro successfully conveyed a genuinely threatening presence.



Visually, the show had clear strengths. The set design by Lala Xi featured a clever screen that displayed evocative Edgar Degas images and allowed the actors to perform striking silhouettes in the background.



The sound design by Lauren Watt experienced some abrupt transitions between scenes, but the foundation exists for a cohesive atmosphere.



Pas de Trois provides an earnest exploration of ambition and art, showcasing emerging talent with room to grow during the remainder of its season.

Further shows - Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.

