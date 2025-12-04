Daily life of a Buddhist shared, discussed

Helen Ingrams and Brent Caldwell host Buddhism 101 on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ever wondered what following a Buddhist path means for someone in their day-to-day life?

A new programme and podcast on OAR FM brings together two local people who enjoy exploring the questions that come with their ongoing learning.

Helen Ingrams co-hosts the Buddhism 101 podcast on OAR FM with Brent Caldwell, who floated the idea that the conversations they were having about their own search for enlightenment might make for interesting listening for others.

Brent has been following the Buddhist path for several years and is a fellow member of the Dhargyey Buddhist Centre. He supports its fundraising, social media and marketing.

Helen said the podcast would not be a course in what Buddhism is, rather they would be sharing their own questions, experiences and insights.

"Buddhism is very secular, at heart. It’s just living a good life with warm-heartedness and kindness," she said.

"All those related issues and little dilemmas that come around that are what we’d like to discuss."

Buddhism 101 is broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM on Mondays at 11.30am. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford,

Community Liaison, OAR FM