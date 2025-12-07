Sixth fair to bring music fans together

Getting ready for hordes of music-lovers to descend on Noisy Brewing Co on Sunday for the Dunedin Record & Pop Culture Fair Vol.6 are co-organiser Scott Muir and brewery owner Chris Noye. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Fans of music in all its forms, especially on vinyl and CD, will descend on Dunedin from across the region this weekend for the Dunedin Record & Pop Culture Fair Vol. 6.

The event, which will be held on Sunday, 11am-2pm, at Noisy Brewing Co in Anzac Ave, will include 17 vendors selling vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, tapes, posters and a selection of pop culture collectables.

Fair co-organisers Scott Muir and Leighton Jones, both vinyl enthusiasts and collectors, have run the event several times a year since 2023.

Sunday’s event will be the sixth Dunedin Record & Pop Culture Fair.

"We started buying and selling records online and thought it would be much more fun to do it in as much of a social environment as we could," Mr Muir said.

"And we all know music and craft beer go very well together."

The events had proven very popular, with hundreds of people turning up, some having travelled long distances, eager to browse the various offerings.

"It’s great fun for the vendors and the shoppers — it’s a chance for like-minded people to come together and talk about our favourite things.

"There is a lot of really unusual stuff out there in people’s collections, you can find some real treasures."

It had been good to see strong numbers of young people attending the fairs in search of interesting music, Mr Muir said.

There had been a major revival of interest in vinyl records because they could be made more cheaply and were much more widely available than they used to be, he said.

• Dunedin Record & Pop Culture Fair Vol. 6 — Sunday, December 7, 11am-2pm, Noisy Brewing Co, 7 Anzac Ave (next to Ironic Cafe & Bar).

