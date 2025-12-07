Flag raised for freedom

PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

The Morning Star flag of the Republic of West Papua is raised by (from left) Dunedin city councillor Marie Laufiso, Dr Kerri Cleaver and Barbara Frame in the Octagon on Monday during a gathering organised by West Papua Action Ōtepoti.

The raising of the unofficial Morning Star flag highlights the struggles of those in West Papua who wish to become independent of Indonesia. Speaking to those gathered, Dr Cleaver said West Papua was an example of continued colonial domination. "People who stand in the way of the Indonesian government’s progress to strip the land of resources and displace the rightful people are murdered, raped and tortured."

Cr Marie Laufiso read excerpts from the Declaration of Whāingaroa from Te Hui Oranga o te Moana nui a Kiwa, the hui for the wellbeing of the Pacific held in 2024. "We stand united against genocide in West Papua, Kanaky and everywhere, noting that the training and weapons testing for the continuation of such atrocities is carried out in our region." West Papua Action Ōtepoti co-convener Barbara Frame said the human rights of people in West Papua were severely curtailed. "They do not have even the basic human right of self-determination because they have been under illegal occupation by Indonesia for such a very long time."