Foster carers sought for summer period

Eris was only a few days old when he was found in a gutter in Mornington. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The SPCA is calling for foster parents as it prepares for a busy kitten season.

Dunedin SPCA manager Laura Vander Kley said foster parents were urgently needed, particularly over the Christmas and New Year period when the city quietened down and demand was greatest.

The charity has several litters in foster care, including some bottle-fed newborns.

"One of them, Eris, was just a few days old when a kind member of the public found him alone in a gutter in Mornington.

"He was dropped off at a local vet clinic and we collected him from there."

Eris is at present being fostered by an SPCA team member.

The holiday season is a particularly challenging time for the centre.

"Dunedin tends to empty out a wee bit over Christmas and New Year’s, but this is exactly when we need fosterers the most."

It is a busy time for incoming litters and a strong foster network helps the shelter ensure every animal gets the care they need.

More than 10,000 kittens passed through SPCA centres between November last year and April and teams already expect another heavy season.

The first litter arrived at the Invercargill centre in late August, followed by arrivals in Dunedin and at Auckland’s Māngere site.

SPCA Invercargill centre manager Felicity Williams said a queen (mother cat) called Buttercup arrived at the end of August via an inspectorate surrender.

Her babies were born at the centre early in the morning on September 1.

"They were still being born when staff arrived for work that day."

She had six healthy babies, two boys and four girls: Mojo, Jojo, Bubbles, Blossom, Sparkle and Sprinkle.

"Before coming into our care, Buttercup had previously had two litters that sadly passed away.

"We wanted to make sure she had a safe, calm and stress-free environment this time for her babies."

The SPCA later collected three kittens from a vet clinic in Gore who no longer had a mother and placed them with Buttercup and her litter, who accepted them "beautifully".

SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood said with so many kittens expected over the next six months, it was critical the organisation had space in its centres to be able to take in more animals.

"We really rely on our foster network to provide short-term care."

The SPCA provides everything foster carers need, including food, bedding, toys and medicine if required.

All costs are covered by the SPCA, so a foster carer needs only to provide time and the ability to transport animals to and from facilities for appointments.

"Fostering is vital to a kitten’s growth and wellbeing, as it helps their confidence levels grow and gives them the opportunity to socialise, play and learn, all while in a safe, caring, nurturing environment."

Teams were flexible about how long an animal spent in foster care, Mr Westwood said.

"It can be anywhere from a weekend up to a few months — whatever works for the foster parent.

"It is always good for them to spend a decent amount of time in foster care as it really helps to build confidence and trust, but we know that Kiwis have busy lives too, and we appreciate any foster time is valuable time.

"It is not just kittens needing fostering — we have lots of dogs, small animals and farm animals looking for foster homes, too."

To sign up to foster, visit spca.nz or contact your nearest SPCA centre.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz