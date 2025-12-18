Opinion: keeping up the fight for Dunedin in 2026

This year will be remembered as a challenging one for many.

For Dunedin residents, it has been a year marked by further cuts and ongoing uncertainty.

Yet despite these challenges, the events, meetings and conversations I’ve been part of throughout 2025 have only strengthened my love for this city and most importantly, for the people who call it home.

I’ve met with a wide range of constituents, organisations and community groups like the Dunedin Rotary Club and the Brockville Community Connect, as well as NGOs and business owners.

A particular highlight was joining numerous social services providers for a homelessness and housing instability hui, where we discussed practical ways to improve housing security and address related issues.

This work is ongoing and I remain committed to it.

I also had the pleasure of attending cultural celebrations like Matariki, Diwali and Chinese New Year.

The way Dunedin embraces and uplifts these events is truly heartening.

I’ve also been encouraged by the hundreds of residents who have consistently rallied for Palestine throughout the year — marching, speaking and sharing powerful and thoughtful messages of heartache for the thousands of innocent children and civilians killed.

Meeting with local business leaders like Jenny and Sue at Dunedin Craft Distillers and the team at Kaffelogic has also been a highlight.

Their work continues to put Dunedin on the map and strengthen our regional economy.

It was great to bring Labour leader Chris Hipkins to Dunedin earlier this year to meet some of these thriving businesses — like Ian Taylor and his team at Animation Research, as well as Damien and Ashleigh from Architecture van Brandenburg.

As we move into 2026, I look forward to continuing these conversations and building on the work still ahead of us.

This includes fighting for the hospital that National promised to deliver for Dunedin — and reaffirming that when Labour is elected in 2026, we will deliver a hospital that meets our city’s needs.

I will also continue advocating for stable tertiary funding, so that both institutions can operate with independence and confidence into the future.

Housing remains a top priority and I will keep pushing for better social housing across the city — including pushing the government to build the 42 Kāinga Ora homes in Carroll St that our community urgently needs.

Housing is one of Labour’s top priorities, whether it’s building more homes or ensuring healthy homes standards for everyone.

Finally, I want to wish everyone in the South a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Here’s to 2026 — a year that I hope continues to showcase why Dunedin is the best electorate in the country, and one that brings progress on housing, tertiary funding and the hospital our community deserves.

Meri Kirihimete!