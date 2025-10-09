Opinion: improving transport to make cities safer

There’s something I really love about this time of year.

As the days grow longer and warmer, it’s much easier to drop tools and head out for a walk or bike ride.

Everything is different outside the shell of a car.

The smells, the birdsong, the breeze, the insects — life abounds. We come to appreciate these things more when we spend time outside.

For many of us, springtime marks an increase to getting out and about.

In Dunedin’s centre, George St has become a lovely place to be, simply because people, not cars, have priority.

When I worked locally for a small non-governmental organisation my daily commute was a walk through a remnant of native bush.

Now when I’m in Wellington, though I sometimes take the bus, I particularly enjoy the walk along the waterfront and the changing colours in the harbour.

It’s the perfect start and end to a day’s work.

We don’t stand outside of nature, we are a part of it, even if we forget that sometimes.

Around Ōtepoti, the existing cycleways are an asset for us all.

They are there not just for commuters going to work but also those mainly out enjoying a fresh air excursion.

This also means less road congestion for those who refuse to leave their metal cocoons.

Very soon, thanks to the dedication and mahi of the local volunteer efforts, more options are opening up for safe travel into town from outer communities.

For example, the cycleway from Gladstone Rd to and through the Chain Hills tunnel will enable trips from Mosgiel into town.

The North Coast Cycleway from Waitati to Orokonui aims to be open to the public for the Waitati to Mopanui Rd section by December this year (then there’s a bit of Blueskin Rd before joining the Port cycleway ...)

And now, finally, the Albany St Connection project is coming together.

It’s not only about biking, it is also aimed at improving pedestrian safety with support from the University of Otago.

People can be resistant to change enabling more mobility forms, but once the change is complete and the sky hasn’t fallen, we’ll embrace it and be better off for it.

Enabling and resourcing local authorities to build connected cycling infrastructure is a key part of our Green Transport Policy which will help reduce emissions and enable safe, low-traffic neighbourhoods and we are in support of this project.

When we build cities around the needs of people rather than cars, we create more liveable and joyful cities; places where people want to be.

I’d vote for that!