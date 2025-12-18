Opinion: Xmas gift policies

In the spirit of Christmas, the government is delivering early gifts; relief from stifling planning rules, rates burdens and local bureaucracies.

Over the last fortnight three pieces of legislation, either introduced to the house or proposed, will have a profound effect on how we operate as a country.

They involve the organisation of local government, a proposal to cap council rates and the grandaddy of them all, the new Resource Management Act legislation.

It has become just too hard to get anything done in this country.

It was stymying progress, restricting growth, piling on costs and worse still not properly protecting the environment.

The well-meaning RMA had metastasised over 35 years into a confusing and expensive behemoth; development has become a thicket of rules and regulation varying across each of the 67 district councils and 17 regional councils.

A bonanza for bureaucrats, planners and lawyers but to the detriment of ordinary New Zealanders just trying to get stuff done.

The new rules will be clearer, an estimated 46% less requirement for resource consents and easier parameters that provide more flexibility to do what you wish on your own property.

The benefits from NZ First’s fast-track legislation are also steadily flowing in the form of major housing developments, port infrastructure, renewable energy projects, aquaculture projects and yes, even Otago mines.

It will be massive for economic growth, giving much needed certainty for investors looking to get projects off the ground.

NZ First is determined to unshackle New Zealand’s potential and create opportunity for New Zealanders here at home.

Flowing from the new planning laws is the chance to reimagine the role and cost structure of local government.

With fewer rules to enforce can we really afford the duplication of district and regional councils? Does a country our size need 84 local and regional bureaucracies? NZ First’s views are well known.

But enough politics for now.

Wishing all readers a Merry Christmas and a relaxing New Year’s break with family and friends — a chance to enjoy the blessings of living in our magnificent Otago region.