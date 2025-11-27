Opinion: cycle trust secures funds; win for tourism

They say, all good things come to those that wait.

That is certainly true for the long-suffering trustees of the Dunedin Tunnels Cycle Trail Trust. After two decades of battling away, submitting to council plans and applying for funding, the project has taken a major step forward.

It’s fantastic news that the Dunedin Tunnels Cycle Trail has received a $2 million grant from the government’s major events and tourism fund — generated by the international tourist levy.

This promises to be a game changer for Dunedin tourism.

Cycle tourism has proved to be an absolute winner for New Zealand. The 27 "Great Rides" generated $1.7 billion in tourism revenue last year.

Our spectacular backyard is proving a compelling drawcard for overseas and domestic travellers; importantly, drawing tourists into regional New Zealand reinvigorating many towns as they go.

As a trustee of the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail, I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact it has had on my hometown of Lawrence.

During the season, Lawrence’s cafes and shops are literally crawling with lycra-clad visitors.

Call in for a coffee at the refurbished old Waitahuna Railway Station if you need further convincing.

None of that would have happened without the cycle trail. The only problem with the Clutha Gold Trail is that it ends at Waihola.

Work is under way to extend to Mosgiel via Outram and now with funding for stage two and three of the Dunedin Trail, we are on the cusp of linking Dunedin city with Queenstown and the vast network of Central Otago trails.

The data shows that the vast majority of these tourists never set foot in Dunedin.

It is not only tourists who benefit. The next stage of the trail will provide a safe cycle commuting option for residents and school pupils between Mosgiel, Fairfield, Abbotsford and Green Island — eventually through to the city via the rail tunnels.

Huge congratulations to Brent Irving, Gerard Hyland, Kate Wilson, Clare Noakes and Ant Wither — we owe these tenacious trustees a huge debt of gratitude.

My challenge to city leaders is to keep going. The grand vision must now be to not only get the Dunedin tunnel trail done, but to forge ahead with the Dunedin and Oamaru section.

It will be the glaring gap between linking up all the Central Otago trails and the Alps to Ocean trail. My early discussions with Mayor Sophie Barker and Mayor Melanie Tavendale from Waitaki suggest they are up for it. It will be world class. Let’s make it happen.