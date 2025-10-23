Opinion: climate resilience key challenge as change voted for

The voters of Dunedin have spoken.

Congratulations to Sophie Barker on her mayoral victory and the new councillors who now carry the responsibility for driving our fair, but underperforming city forward. There was a clear mandate for change and that’s what we will all be expecting.

Clearly one of the main focuses must be on climate resilience. The South Dunedin flooding and wastewater issues initiative needs some action, not just more reports.

Of course this is not solely a Dunedin issue. Otago and New Zealand in general are facing challenges from more frequent severe weather events. It’s critical we get our planning and investment moved along with greater clarity.

The government recently released our Climate Adaptation Strategy, to give a framework to councils, insurers, companies and individuals as to how such responsibilities will play out in the future. Taxpayers and ratepayers can’t be left underwriting unlimited amounts of private risk, it’s fiscally unsustainable.

In New Zealand First, we pride ourselves as being a party grounded in pragmatism and practical solutions. That’s why we negotiated so hard for the $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) in our coalition agreement.

The recent RIF announcement of tranche two of our flood resilience investments is great news for Otago. Funding of $4.7 million — alongside $3.1 million of funding from the Otago Regional Council — will upgrade six Taieri and Clutha flood protection projects including at Silverstream and East Taieri.

These six are part of 32 flood resilience projects nationwide in addition to the 46 announced in tranche one.

The most effective and financially efficient thing to do for climate adaptation is to invest up front in partnership with councils, to fortify protection for our homes, businesses and community assets. New Zealand First believes in actually getting things done, not just enabling endless reports and talk shops.

The value of these investments is well proven. A $4 million investment in upgrading the Taradale stop bank in Hawke's Bay saved an estimated $7 billion in lost property and almost certainly countless lives during Cyclone Gabrielle. A similar investment in Motueka saved the town during their recent floods.

We don’t know who cops it next but let’s not die wondering.