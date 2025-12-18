Efforts to preserve history realised

Port Chalmers community stalwart Carol Meikle, who runs the MacKillop Centre at St Mary Star of the Sea church, is looking forward to welcoming dignitaries and supporters to a celebration in January. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A 15-year labour of love for Port Chalmers community stalwart Carol Meikle will culminate in the unveiling of a shrine and historic displays commemorating the extraordinary history of the St Mary’s Star of the Sea church.

Mrs Meikle has spent thousands of hours over the years researching Port Chalmers’ links with Australia’s first saint, Mary MacKillop — known as Saint Mary of the Cross, who was canonised in 2010.

The founder of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart, St Mary MacKillop spent several months in Port Chalmers in 1898 establishing St Joseph's School.

While pursuing her research, Mrs Meikle broadened her extensive knowledge of the church and the wider history of Port Chalmers and has made connections as well as gathered support for her project from New Zealand and the world.

She has also gathered an intriguing collection of relics and historic items associated with St Mary MacKillop and her time in Port Chalmers, including an ornate silver kettle given to the O’Halloran family and a portrait of her painted by artist Margaret-Ann Howard.

Mrs Meikle said she felt "very lucky" to have been able to find so many historic objects associated with this exciting period in the church’s history.

Over the years, Mrs Meikle has also learned about highly regarded priest Father William Newport, who primarily served at St Mary’s Star of the Sea and tragically drowned in Otago Harbour in 1896, while saving the life of a 10 year-old altar

boy.

On January 15, 2026, a celebration of the remarkable history of the Parish of St Mary Star of the Sea will be held, coinciding with the birthdays of both St Mary MacKillop and Fr Newport.

The date also coincides with the arrival of St Mary MacKillop and her Sisters of St Joseph on January 15, 1898.

The celebration will include the unveiling and blessing of a commemorative anchor and Bible shrine, gardens as well as heritage displays and presentations.

It will be attended by dignitaries and many supporters of the project.

Mrs Meikle, who has also raised more than $75,000 in funds to repair the church roof and paint it, is thrilled the project is coming to fruition.

"There have been many ups and downs along the way, including illness and the loss of loved ones, but through it all the project has continued," she said.

"It will be wonderful to get to celebrate its completion at last."

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz