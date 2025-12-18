Festive hijinks fun

The joy of Christmas was to the fore as a large audience of children, parents and grandparents came together to enjoy a new take on festive fun in Santa Weighs In.

In the play, New Zealand playwright Judi Billcliff has crafted an enjoyable vision of life in Santa’s household at the North Pole, where the man in red feels the pressure of preparing for the season, especially when Mrs Claus has to go away to look after her mother.

Instead of eating sensibly, Santa binges all of the treats she left for him, putting on so much weight his Santa suit will no longer fit.

The elves are worried and bring in a personal trainer, but it transpires that he is not quite who he seems.

Under the first-time direction of Fire Station Theatre stalwart Ella Coudret, the cast of 10 young actors put their all into bringing an array of fun and quirky characters to life.

Luke Payne is kindly and gentle as Santa, while Hanna Scoullar is firm and taking charge as the no-nonsense Mrs Claus and Madison Rivett is solid in support as Nanny Ez.

Jessie Gawthrop-McNeill and Jorja Robertson are a delightful pair as the Claus household’s trouble-making cats Chip and Chocolate.

Hector Rohloff is suitably intense as the up-to-no-good PT Klaus, letting loose with a great maniacal laugh from time to time, with Daniel Collins adding to the fun as his secret son Wally.

The grouping of Elves, played by Esme Grey, Hannah Lawson and Grace Fry, make the most of their chances to shine in funny exchanges and through vigorous movement, helping to keep energy levels high.

With a simple, effective set and props, created by production manager Christine Wilson, and on-point costumes by Stephne Joyce and Irenne Wilson, Santa Weighs In has the right look and feel of the North Pole at Christmas.

All in all, Santa Weighs In is an enjoyable show, offering Christmas cheer and the magic of theatre to all.

The play continues at The Fire Station theatre this Friday, at 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday, at 2pm.

