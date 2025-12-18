Moana pool slides reopen after facelift

The water slides at Moana Pool have reopened just in time for the summer holidays.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said recent work at the pool had included cleaning and repainting the exterior of the slides, refurbishing and patching interior and exterior sections of the slides and the support structure.

It also included re-grouting tiles in the exit pool, as well as repairing the access ramp and top enclosure area.

The slides’ revamp was among a range of significant recent improvements at the pool, including ceiling work, new wall tiles, upgraded family change facilities, as well changes to plant/equipment areas.

Contractors have also installed new fire alarms, emergency lighting systems and a new ceiling in the area between the main pool and the leisure pool.