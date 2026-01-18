World record recognised

Para-ice swimmer Francois Lambrechts, of Dunedin, competes during the 2024 IISA NZ & Southern Hemisphere Pool Championships, in Alexandra. Photo: supplied

Dunedin para-ice swimmer Francois Lambrechts has secured a trifecta of Guinness World Records.

The local athlete has been officially recognised for his 1km and 500m para-ice swims undertaken in 2024, in addition to his existing para-ice mile record.

Lambrechts said the 500m record was previously held by his ice swimming friend Marc Boutin.

"It means a lot to follow in the footsteps of someone I respect so much.

"Records come and go, but the friendships in this community are what really last."

He expected another friend, Amnon Salay, to surpass the 500m record at the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) European Open Championships taking place next month in Molveno, Italy.

Lambrechts said New Zealand as a country was punching above its weight in the sport.

"Our organising body and medical support team are the envy of the world."

In particular he highlighted the efforts of Susan Sherwen, who had been the event director since the sport's inception in New Zealand.

Lambrechts said the "Kiwi spirit" meant swimmers were very supportive of one another.

New Zealand athletes hold several International Ice Swimming Association world records.

In the open female division Otago University student Emilia Finer holds three records, while Sophie Winter, of Alexandra, holds one and Laura Quilter, of Auckland, holds four.

In the male para-swim category, as well as Lambrecht’s two records, fellow para male swimmer Brent Bythell, of Blenheim, holds one.

Lambrechts said his swims were completed under IISA rules, which required water temperatures below 5°C and no wetsuits.

He noted the Olympic Winter Games were also taking place next month in Milano Cortina, Italy.

While ice swimming was not recognised as an Olympic sport at present, he was hopeful that it would be in the future.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz