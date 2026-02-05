Diving to success

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New Zealand Masters Games board member and competitor Katrina Pōtiki Bryant celebrates winning gold in the 50-plus springboard diving category at Moana Pool on Saturday. A former teenage New Zealand international diving representative, Bryant has competed in the Masters Games three times, first in 2004 and again at the last Dunedin Masters Games in 2024 where she won gold in both the 50+ and 30+ synchronised springboard diving category. Winning at the 2026 games was a "bit of a surprise" as she made a "last-minute decision" to enter. "The Masters Games is an amazing event for Dunedin and for people of all ages to see you can keep competing, training and being active," she said.