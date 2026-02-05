New surf skis for club

Coach Lars Humer leads athletes on a training session using older style surf skis (kayaks). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin lifeguards are set to make a splash with upgraded gear.

The St Clair Surf Life Saving Club has received a grant of $9990 from the New Zealand Community Trust to buy new surf skis.

In a statement, St Clair Surf Life Saving Club general manager Brent Wolf said the upgrade was necessary due to rule changes.

"Surf Life Saving New Zealand recently changed surf ski specifications and our old skis no longer meet the new racing criteria.

"These skis are essential for both training and competition. Having the right equipment helps us retain members who also volunteer as lifeguards, ensuring we maintain strong lifesaving capability and competitive performance."

Lifeguard Toby Hill, 16, said the new gear would make a significant difference to training by allowing lifeguards to practice with safe, modern, and competition-standard gear, helping improve our performance and prepare to compete on an even footing at national competitions.

"Just as importantly, the new equipment will strengthen our lifesaving training, allowing members to further develop vital rescue, fitness, and teamwork skills that directly contribute to keeping our community safer."

Coach Alex Margeson said competition was key to retention.

"While lifesaving is the primary objective for becoming a lifeguard, the ability to compete and see who the best lifeguards are is a crucial aspect of keeping people active within the club and in attracting new members.

"Better quality equipment is essential in developing young athletes into the best lifesavers they can be, allowing them to train to their fullest and compete on an equal footing with some of the bigger clubs around New Zealand, something St Clair SLSC already exceeds at with a number of national medallists among our club members."

New Zealand Community Trust general manager of grants, marketing and communications Ben Hodges said the trust was thrilled to support St Clair SLSC. — Allied Media