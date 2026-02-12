Ringing in lunar new year

Dragon Dancers perform during last year’s Chinese New Year celebrations at Yan Luan Dunedin Chinese Garden. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Ōtepoti Dunedin celebrates Chinese New Year 2026 with an expanded programme of events and a striking new lantern display , as the Dunedin Chinese Cultural Festival returns from February 15 to March 3.

The festival honours Chinese culture, heritage and contemporary creativity, while recognising the enduring contribution of Chinese communities to Dunedin and New Zealand — from early gold miners and market gardeners to today’s vibrant and diverse community.

Dunedin Chinese Cultural Festival advisory board chairman and Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Gardens Trust chairman Malcolm Wong was delighted at the upscaled and extended festival.

"It’s great to see a larger-scale festival, which we hope will both celebrate Dunedin’s Chinese history and community and help to promote the city as a destination for cultural events," Mr Wong said.

"With so many colourful, exciting events on offer, there will be lots for visitors and locals alike to enjoy."

A major new feature of the 2026 Dunedin Chinese Cultural Festival is a large-scale illuminated lantern display, "A Shared Light: Illuminating the New Year with Lanterns" — inspired by traditional Chinese craftsmanship and sourced directly from China.

The lanterns will be installed at Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden and Toitū Otago Settlers Museum.

Mr Wong said the lanterns were "truly spectacular" and depicted both Chinese and Otago themes.

"So, alongside a huge dragon lantern, we also have lanterns depicting the Haast Eagle, the moa, a sea lion and some cute little penguins," he said.

"We are hoping to be able to float the dragon lantern on the pond at Lan Yuan and the other lanterns will make a fabulous display at the garden and Toitū Otago Settlers Museum."

The Dunedin Chinese Cultural Festival will be launched this Sunday, February 15, with a programme of events starting outside the Meridian Mall at 11am, before moving to Wall Street mall for performances, workshops and family-friendly activities.

Dunedin City Council lanterns logistics manager Rebecca Rowe with a lantern that will be displayed at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum during the Dunedin Chinese Cultural Festival, February 15 to March 3. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The flagship Chinese New Year Celebration, welcoming in the Year of the Horse, will be held on Saturday, February 21, from 7pm at the Chinese Garden.

The event begins with a street parade from the Octagon to Lan Yuan and will feature dragon and lion dances, cultural performances, food stalls, lanterns and fireworks.

The event will also be attended by Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker and the Christchurch-based Chinese consul-general Madame He.

Throughout the Dunedin Chinese Cultural Festival period, a range of performances, workshops, exhibitions and citywide activities will take place, with businesses across Dunedin invited to take part and contribute to a welcoming festival atmosphere.

HEADLINE EVENTS:

• Sunday, February 15: City launch — New Year Blessings, 11am-2pm, George St.

Free family fun in George St and malls, with dragon and lion dances, drumming and workshops. Follow the Lion from the Meridian to Wall Street for performances and activities.

• Saturday, February 21: Chinese New Year Celebration at Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden, 7pm-10pm.

An evening of celebration, culture and fun, with performances, lion and dragon dances and food stalls. Culminating in a fireworks display welcoming in the Year of the Horse.

The performances will be headlined by duo Ersha Island, whose contemporary sound blends traditional Chinese instruments with modern folk-pop.

• February 21-March 3: Toitū Lantern Display: "A Shared Light", open daily.

An ongoing display of amazing, authentic Chinese lanterns, on display at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum.