Show a success despite weather

The "dahlia basket" floral art section at the show. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Despite Dunedin’s mostly cold, wet summer, there were beautiful blooms out in force at the Outram Summer Flower Show.

The event, held last Friday at the West Taieri Rugby Club, in Outram, was a "great success", show convener Denise Chaplin said.

Outram Summer Flower Show convener Denise Chaplin admires the glorious display of gladioli in the show.

"I’m just so pleased with the selection of entries in the show — we have a lot of very beautiful flowers on display," Ms Chaplin said.

"We are delighted also with the number of new exhibitors who have taken part — it’s great to see our keen gardeners having a go."

Magnificent hydrangeas in a rainbow of colours were displayed at the Outram Summer Flower Show.

The selection of blooms on display in the Outram Summer Flower show included dahlias, roses, lilies, gladioli, chrysanthemums, geraniums, sweet peas, hydrangeas and other cut flowers.

Along with summer flowers, the show also had a section for vegetables and a decorative/floral art section.

A row of perfect dahlia blooms shine at the Outram Summer Flower Show.

The show is one of two major events run by the Outram Garden Club each year — the Outram Spring Flower Show in September and the Outram Summer Flower Show in February.

"We have been thrilled with how popular the flower shows have become, with more and more people coming forward to take part," Ms Chaplin said.

