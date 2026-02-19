Rain no impediment to book sale prep

Regent 24 Hour Book Sale volunteers Margaret Lindsay (left) and Jill Bowie, helping with setup on Tuesday, pause to look over some of the tens of thousands of books and other treasures being set up at the Edgar Centre’s Breeze Arena for the sale tomorrow and Saturday. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Volunteers with the Regent 24 Hour Book Sale are undeterred by this week’s rough weather as they work to transport and set up tens of thousands of books and other treasures ahead of the sale.

The massive sale of books, puzzles, games, art and bric-a-brac will be held tomorrow and Saturday, from 10am-10pm at the Edgar Centre’s Breeze Arena.

Regent 24 Hour Book Sale co-ordinator Kath Wallace was pleased with progress on setting up for the sale when The Star dropped in on Tuesday, despite the heavy rain outside.

"Our volunteers are doing a brilliant job setting things up — we are going really well," Mrs Wallace said.

"I want to give special thanks to the combined cadets and Task Force Green workers, who have been a great help."

Mrs Wallace estimated about 1200 boxes of books had been shifted from storage in Kaikorai Valley and at the Regent Theatre ready to be sold.

Prices will range from $2 upwards, depending on the age and quality of the books.

A broad range of genres are covered, including popular and literary fiction, non-fiction, New Zealand books, children’s books and much more.

The Regent 24 Hour Book Sale starts to take shape at the Breeze Arena, Edgar Centre. Photo: Jill Bowie

"Alongside the books we have some really lovely art works, fantastic jigsaw puzzles and games old and new," Mrs Wallace said.

"We also have some very nice bric-a-brac and toys.

"I think there will be something for everybody."

Volunteers have been working throughout the past year to sort and price tens of thousands of donated books for the sale.

This will be the fifth year the Regent 24 Hour Book Sale has been held at the Edgar Centre’s Breeze Arena, which offers plenty of room for bargain hunters to browse the book tables, easy-access for all, free parking and enough space to include bric-a-brac in the sale.

Funds raised through the Regent 24 Hour Book Sale go to support the operation of the 98-year-old theatre, which is run by a charitable trust.

The book sale does not include CDs, vinyl records, DVDs, or music memorabilia — a separate music sale will be held mid-year on the Regent Theatre stage.

