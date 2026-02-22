Keen TRY-athlete excited for event

Emerson Borland is ready to race to the finish line at the Kids TRYathlon. Photo: Sam Henderson

The third time is a charm for a determined young Dunedin triathlete.

Emerson Borland is gearing up to take part in the Kids TRYathlon next week alongside about 1000 children.

Having competed twice before, the 10-year-old is ready to swim, cycle and run his way to the finish line during the event held at Taieri College.

"On the first time I was like, ‘oh yeah, this looks cool. I think I'll try it out’," Emerson said.

He was a bit nervous initially, not knowing what would happen and rushed to join the other children lining up for the early morning start.

"I was in my togs, so I ran over there, got in the line and then I started to swim.

"Then I had to run through a bit of a track to where I dried myself off and started to grab my bike and started to bike and after that I had to quickly get off and start to run."

He was encouraged by volunteers as he neared the finish line.

"That was surprisingly good. I liked it."

The second time around he did some training beforehand, with his grandfather helping him practise in the leadup to the event.

"I was doing bike rides with Grampy ... and I was doing swimming lessons.

"Swimming I like the best because it is the biggest challenge.

"I've never really been that great at swimming, but now I think I'm much more confident in the waters now that I've done much more swimming."

He also participated in athletics, football and futsal which helped with running training.

Asthma presented an extra hurdle for the St Francis Xavier pupil, but he had developed a strategy to cope with the physical demands of the course.

"It is a challenge to overcome during running because I get out of breath rather fast," Emerson said.

"I usually get a stitch, but I've kind of got over the stitch ... I kind of take slow breaths instead of, like, rapid, fast breaths, like, trying to control my breath."

His mother Bex Borland is proud of his determination and his willingness to give it a go, even when he first started without a group of friends.

"The very first year, he didn't have any of his mates doing it with him, so he just did it independently off his own bat, he just really wanted to give it a go.

"He has got a good sense of independence that he can get out there and just do it."

The TRYathlon is open to children aged 6-15, offering a supportive environment where everyone can feel like a champion.

Participants receive a medal upon crossing the finish line, mementos that Emerson treasures.

"I hung them up in my wardrobe ... and it is just a cool thing to look at when I'm in my room getting changed.

"I just look at it and think, oh yeah, I remember that."

Sponsor Sanitarium’s New Zealand general manager Michael Barton said the event had inspired more than half a million children to “give it a try” since 1992.

For more than 30 years the series has encouraged generations to get moving, make friends and build confidence.

"It is about more than sport, it is about courage, community and giving things a go."

Kids TRYathlon

Sunday, March 1, starts 7am

Taieri College, Mosgiel

