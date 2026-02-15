Helping forge connections, relationships

Friends and members of Enabling Love & Friendship gather last Thursday for a summer barbecue at Woodhaugh Gardens. Photo: Sam Henderson

Sizzling sausages and sunny skies last Thursday marked the start of the social calendar for Enabling Love & Friendship.

Members of the Dunedin-based group, dedicated to fostering relationships for people with disabilities, gathered for their first official event of 2026.

Chief executive Josh Perry said the network was looking forward to a busy schedule in what was now its eighth year of operation.

"We have a number of events including our weekly coffee clubs and yeah, we’ve been doing the Friday night groups as well."

A weekly coffee club acts as a regular gathering point for about 45 Dunedin members.

The meeting takes place on Thursdays from 1pm-2pm at the Plaza Cafe, at the Unipol recreation centre near Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Another fixture is a monthly social evening at 7pm on the first Friday of the month, held at various venues.

Alongside social outings, the team plans to run specific educational programmes aimed at personal development in June or July.

The series of six-week social-connections courses aims to teach friendship and relationship skills to members.

Topics include friendship skills, sexuality, emotions, communication, participation, drama and meeting others.

Chairwoman Barbara Fogarty said a core aim was to be an entity run by people with disabilities for people with disabilities.

It has supported connections in regions including Invercargill, Taupō and Palmerston North, alongside the core Dunedin membership.

The primary goal remained community bonding and ensuring visibility within the wider public.

"Just normalising disability, that it is part of our community," Mrs Fogarty said.

The upcoming courses were designed to help members develop platonic and romantic connections.

"Because lots of people want boyfriends or girlfriends or a special relationship.

"You have got to be able to chat to people and communicate, so we start right there with communication skills."

Mr Perry thanked the Otago Community Trust, the Department of Internal Affairs, Dunedin City Council and law firm Chapman Tripp for supporting the charity.

— Visit enablinglove.nz to join or for more details.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz