Book club on the airwaves

Parishay Khan hosts Parishay’s Book Club on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Grab your bookmarks and pack your imagination, Parishay Khan is seeking companions on her journey into the joy of reading.

The 10-year-old pupil of Kaikorai Primary School hosts Parishay’s Book Club, on OAR FM.

Parishay said the programme was for those who loved reading, as well for those who were just starting out.

"We’re going to talk about the stories and characters, and all the funny, strange and sometimes serious things that happen inside books.

"We’ll notice all the little details that make a book special."

Parishay embarked on making her own radio show and podcast on OAR FM after first contributing to the station’s Layers of Identity series, which explored young people’s culture and sense of belonging through poetry and essays.

Describing herself as having a "major book obsession", she was expecting to explore books of all genres and forms, from magical quests and fantasy worlds to comics and doodle-books.

The series opened with Parishay’s take on two books from the bestselling Tom Gates series, from British author and illustrator Liz Pichon.

Parishay’s Book Club is broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM fortnightly on Fridays at 4.30pm.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford