First stage of trail to open

The grand opening of a new 4.3km walking and cycling trail tomorrow will be a powerful example of the community pulling together.

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker will officially cut the ribbon on stage one of the Coastal Connection trail running between Waitati and Mopanui Rd, near Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

The route climbs to a 300m-elevation and provides views of Blueskin Bay, the coastline and surrounding hills.

In a statement, Dunedin Tracks Network Trust chairman Paul Coffey said the completion of this stage of the Coastal Connection showed what could be achieved when the community pulls together.

"From landowners and designers through to volunteers and funders, this trail is the result of hundreds of people contributing in different ways over many years."

The project would not have been possible without the vision and leadership of Emily Cooper, whose commitment helped turn an ambitious idea into reality, he said.

Its design, led by Hamish Seaton, carefully balanced the landscape to ensure riders and walkers of all abilities could make the climb with relative ease.

The support of the Bennett family, who made land available for the route, was another critical piece of the puzzle, along with countless hours of hands-on work by contractors and volunteers, Mr Coffey said.

Supporters gave significant time to navigating the resource consent process, legal professionals supported the development of easement agreements and local communities rolled up their sleeves to fundraise.

Philanthropic trusts also played a key role, providing essential funding support, he said.

Visit dunedintracksandtrails.nz for details. — Allied Media