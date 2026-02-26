Dunedin resident Simon Noble presented a plan for a South Coast cycle trail at the latest Saddle Hill Community Board meeting. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA

South Coast cycle trail option

Dunedin resident Simon Noble addressed the board regarding high-level feasibility work on the South Coast cycle trail option.

As a "mad keen" cyclist and a consultant on tracks and recreation tourism for a living he proposed a coastal cycle trail from Green Island to Taieri Mouth along an alternative route than one proposed by the Taieri Trails Group.

"I am really sure that we could have a better quality route for the Waihola to Dunedin gap closure than is proposed across the Taieri Plains."

He presented a route that would run along the Taieri River and the South Coast that he believed would provide a good visitor experience.

Mr Noble highlighted those coming into the city from the Central Otago cycle trails would have had an "amazing experience", given the work put into creating these trails, including tunnels and bridges hanging off the side of cliffs.

An additional cycle trail coming into Dunedin needed to "finish with a bang" and offer the same level of inspiring riding and walking for visitors.

Funds for pool table

Brighton Club Inc president Colin Driver spoke in support of a funding application to re-cover a pool table.

He outlined the club had been operating for 75 years and membership had grown to over 250 people.

"We have really been pushing it stronger for a more community-based, community focus."

The club had conducted several fundraising events for the local Big Rock and Little Rock Schools.

Mr Driver said a newly introduced pool competition had grown from 10 to over 30 participants and as it had increased in popularity one of their pool tables needed re-covering to enable not only competition level games but also family-oriented games on a second pool table.

The board approved funding of $500 towards re-covering one of the club’s pool tables.

Funds for flowers

The board retrospectively approved $195 for flowers sent to the family of Jules Radich.

Meeting schedule

Members considered the meeting dates for the rest of the year.

The board discussed timing for the Youth Ambassador awards and agreed to adjust dates to accommodate school holidays.

Draft navigation bylaw discussed

The board discussed the Otago Regional Council draft navigation safety bylaw and the coming Dunedin City Council by-election.

Members also looked over the representation review process and discussed gathering community support to extend the board boundaries to include the Green Island electorate.

Gala day a highlight

Chairman Paul Weir outlined highlights from attending the Brighton Gala Day and interactions with the community regarding a shared pathway and the proposed pump track in the Brighton Domain.

He also discussed upcoming civil defence training and issues with vegetation blocking creeks during recent flooding.

Board boundary extension discussed

Members discussed the community board plan and the potential extension of board boundaries.

Member John Moyle highlighted areas of Green Island and Abbotsford were not at present within the Saddle Hill Community Board boundary, despite being considered part of the community area.

The reason they were excluded dated back to the 1989 merger of outlying councils with the Dunedin City Council.

"At the time Green Island had a sitting elected member for the council.

"Then they did away with the seats, so it became council at large.

"So now it is sort of saying ‘well, we don’t have that representation, we should now be included in the ward’.

"So that is my argument."

CBEC Zone 6 representative

The board voted for West Harbour Community Board member Anna Knight to be the representative on the Local Government New Zealand zone six Community Board Executive.

Council activities update

Mayor Sophie Barker reported on the large volume of government legislation submissions council staff were processing.

She said Resource Management Act changes and potential rates capping between 2% and 4% would put huge pressure on the city council.

Ms Barker also highlighted about $700,000 would possibly be allocated in the budget for a climate adaptation such as erosion issues.