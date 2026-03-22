Buddy Programme seeks volunteers

Presbyterian Support Otago Buddy Programme co-ordinators Steph Finney (left) and Sam Robinson are keen to encourage local adults to "join the Buddy crew". Photo: Brenda Harwood

Leaders of the Presbyterian Support Otago Buddy Programme are calling for community-minded adults, particularly men, to step up and help make a difference in the lives of children in Dunedin and Otago.

At present the Buddy Programme has 30 active pairings of adult-child buddies, but there are also 40 children on the waiting list hoping for a buddy of their very own.

PSO Buddy Programme co-ordinators Sam Robinson and Steph Finnie said the service, which had matched hundreds of children with adult buddies in its 34-year history, was keen to encourage more adults in the region to share some of their time with a young buddy.

The PSO Buddy Programme covers North Otago, Oamaru, East Otago, Central Otago, Dunedin and Clutha, and currently has about 200 active pairs of buddies across the region.

"What we are finding is that a lot of families, particularly in Dunedin, are looking for a male role model for their kids," Ms Robinson said.

"A small interaction with another adult can make a big difference to the children."

Adult buddies make a difference in children’s lives by spending a couple of hours a week with a young person, sharing everyday, no-cost or low-cost activities.

Ms Finnie said the programme aimed to boost children’s lives with friendship, fun, encouragement and positive attitudes.

"The children in the Buddy Programme are beautiful kids, they just need a bit of support," she said.

Ms Robinson said adults who stepped up to become buddies in the programme were offered training, supervision and ongoing support, and were carefully matched with a young buddy.

"It’s great for us to match a pair of buddies and then see that relationship develop as the young person gets to expand their experiences and interests.

"The activities that buddy pairs do are usually simple and straightforward, from going to the park or playground, to fishing, riding bikes, walking dogs, or going to the beach," she said.

Young buddies gained a lot from the interaction, including regular one-on-one contact with a trustworthy adult, time out of busy family environments, experiencing new social and community settings, making positive choices and having fun.

Adults buddies got to make a difference for a young person, share their interests and experiences, and also have some fun.

"It’s really about spending quality time together," Ms Robinson said.

Ms Finnie said children came to the PSO Buddy Programme through a variety of pathways, including self-referrals by families, public health, teachers, paediatricians and more.

Adult buddies came from a broad range of ages and backgrounds, including university students, older adults whose families had grown up, and also people with growing families.

"If you have a little time to spare and you think you would enjoy spending time with a young person doing simple, fun activities, then we would love to hear from you," she said.

Ms Robinson said the responses of adult buddies when asked about their experiences, offered anonymously, gave a good insight into the buddy relationship.

"I think my buddy and I have both grown and matured during our time in the programme. It has taught me to be creative, patient and communicative, especially with younger kids," one adult buddy said.

"I think this programme provides beautiful opportunities for both kids and adults to grow and develop through building positive relationships — with each other, and with their local environment when going out for activities," another said.

"How good it feels to make a child feel good and special. How amazing it is to see them grow and change. How valuable it is to feel the responsibility to guide this child to be their best self," a third buddy said.

Ms Robinson said the PSO Buddy Programme had a volunteer intake and training sessions coming up in May, so now would be a good time for interested people to get in touch.

"We would love to hear from anyone who is interested."

For more information, contact the Buddy Programme co-ordinators by emailing buddy@psotago.org.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz