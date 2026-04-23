Urgency needed on flood protection

Surrey Street Flood Action Group convener Lynne Newell (left) gives New Zealand First MP Mark Patterson a rundown on issues in the area during a visit in April. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The North Island has copped a series of heavy rainfall events over the last few weeks. It’s only a matter of time before our turn comes around again.

My question is, would South Dunedin be any more prepared than before the 2015 floods?

Alas, from what I can tell, the answer ‘not much’.

In fairness, there has been an increase in pumping capacity and a much more diligent maintenance regime and the 2024 flood had less widespread impact. It was good to see some pipework being installed in Surrey St to alleviate the totally unacceptable situation of sewage backing up and then on to roads and gardens.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) have also had enough and issued abatement orders to the Dunedin City Council (DCC).

I seem to have raised the ire of the mayor and a local councillor by making some observations to the ODT during a recent visit to meet Surrey St residents – I stand by those sentiments.

I do believe there has been paralysis by analysis. There are some very impressive and well consulted reports from the South Dunedin Futures initiative, but there just haven’t been many pipes upgraded. And the allowance of more infill housing and reduction of green, permeable spaces has added yet more pressure to the ageing pipework system.

We have an idea what challenges might face South Dunedin in 2100, but what happens if there is a deluge tomorrow?

I absolutely take my hat off to Lynne Newell, Julian Doorey and others, who have battled hard on behalf of their South Dunedin community, being the city’s lowest socio-economic community, with limited resources to challenge the council.

I do think government can play a role. Pumps and pipes are council responsibility, but there are funds for flood protection.

Adapting the Bathgate, Tonga and Forbury Park sites to be engineered to manage floodwaters could fit within the Regional Infrastructure Fund criteria — a common-sense policy from New Zealand First to champion pragmatic solutions to regional challenges.

I am up for those discussions with the DCC and ORC.

What I want, and what I believe the community wants, is a genuine sense of urgency from the council to protect these special and storied communities of South Dunedin.

- By Mark Patterson